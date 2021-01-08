The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
Jeffery Jones, 45, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Lukas Miller, 23, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with non-payment of court fees.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Thursday:
Timothy McGuire, 35, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with fourth-degree assault and first-degree criminal trespassing.
