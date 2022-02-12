The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Lauren Ashley Howard, was charged, February 10, for failure to appear in court.
Mario V. Thomas, was charged, February 9, for possession of handgun by convicted felon.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Bailey Brasher, of Georgetown, KY, was charged, February 10, for public intoxication, excluding alcohol.
James W. Brasher, of Madisonville, was charged, February 10, for possession of methamphetamine and buying/possession of drug paraphernalia.
