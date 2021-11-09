The Airport Board Meeting met last night to tie up some loose ends and to announce some exciting news for the airport. First and foremost, the bid process for the flight school’s new hangar project is moving forward as the FAA has granted approval.
Mayor, Kevin Cotton, spoke via Zoom to the FAA, “We are very excited about the project and at this point it will not be held up any further.”
It was requested that a concrete pad be put down before the weather starts to turn. This has been put out to bid, as the goal is to get moving on the pad.
In other meeting news:
- The new taxi-way is underway. The bid for the new building will hinge on the bid of the concrete pad.
- A noise study may need to be conducted for the residences across the street, however, this will not hold up the project.
The airport has requested an identifier change and NPIAS reclassification for the Madisonville Regional Airport. The reason the Board is making this request is to negate any confusion with pilots of the identifier 210 and 2I0, as this is a major safety concern.
- The Airport Board would like to be reclassified as a non-primary regional airport in the upcoming NPIAS report. The board would like to make it known that they meet requirements for a non-primary regional airport.
- The issues with the lights when flying at night have been temporarily fixed. Once the new parts arrived the lights will permanently be fixed.
- The airport is in need of a new fuel truck . Various fuel truck options will be presented as more information is gathered for the next meeting.
- It was presented to the Board to rejoin the KBT — Kentuckians for Better Transportation — as there is a large conference in January with the focus on Aviation, which has never happened before. Emily Herron will represent Madisonville, on a panel of four members from the state to present aviation information and knowledge. The Board accepted and will rejoin the KBT Association. More information about the conference to come.
