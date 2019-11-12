Earlington man accused of fighting police after pursuit

An Earlington man was held Monday on nine charges after reportedly stealing a truck and leading a state trooper on a short chase.
A statement from the Kentucky State Police says Joshua Thacker, 26, was spotted running a red light around 10:25 a.m. Sunday in a bobtail truck on West Main Street. Thacker reportedly sped away, but lost control of the truck and ran off the road at Oakwood Avenue.
The KSP claims Thacker attempted to disarm the trooper as he was being arrested, then tried to run away. The trooper captured Thacker with help from a state Fish and Wildlife Officer.
The KSP said an investigation after the arrest found Thacker's truck was stolen.
Thacker is charged with theft by unlawful taking/auto, resisting arrest, first degree fleeing or evading police, third degree assault on a police officer, attempting to disarm a police officer, operating on a suspended or revoked license, second degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and operating without a CDL license.
Thacker spent Monday in the Hopkins County Jail. No bond or court date has been posted.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.