The coronavirus claimed one more Hopkins County life over the weekend. It may also claim one of the biggest stores at Parkway Plaza Mall.
The Hopkins County Health Department increased the COVID-19 death count Monday to 26. Gov. Andy Beshear identified the victim as a 79-year-old woman at his late-afternoon briefing.
But only two new local cases were confirmed over the weekend, bringing that count to 215. The number of recovered patients increased by one, to 128.
On a day when some Kentucky businesses were allowed to reopen to the public, the parent company of Gordmans prepared to close all its stores for good. Stage Stores revealed Sunday that it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
“Despite all of our efforts, we have been unable to obtain necessary financing to continue operating as an independent business,” President/Chief Executive Officer Michael Glazer said in a statement.
The only way Gordmans might be saved is if someone buys the company.
“If we receive a viable bid for the business, we will terminate our winddown of operations at certain locations,” Glazer wrote.
Gordmans plans to begin store-closing liquidation sales in phases Friday. But based on Beshear’s “Healthy at Work” plan, the Madisonville store cannot open before Wednesday, May 20.
Stage Stores converted all its Peebles stores into Gordmans in February. The Madisonville store had its grand opening on March 3. Then Beshear ordered the shutdown of all “nonlife-sustaining” businesses on March 23.
Gordmans could become the second business at the mall to go under during the pandemic. Tumbleweed restaurant shut down for good in mid-March.
“There are some smaller retail businesses that may choose not to reopen,” Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation President Ray Hagerman said Monday on WFMW Radio’s “Western Kentucky Live.”
Hagerman is convinced the trend toward telework due to the coronavirus will change the business landscape in some ways.
“There could be less demand for office space,” he said. “Maybe even for some retail space.”
In other new developments related to COVID-19:
• the Green River District Health Department announced virus testing will be available Wednesday at the Webster County Health Center in Dixon. People can register through the Kentucky COVID-19 website.
• state officials reported an outbreak at Green River Correctional Complex has stabilized, with 350 inmates and 50 staff members testing positive. Two inmates and two employees are in hospitals, with two of them in intensive care.
• the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office reopened to the public. It prefers property taxes be paid before Friday’s extended deadline by mail, a dropbox on the north side of the Government Center or online at HopkinsCountySheriff.com.
• the Hopkins County Clerk’s Office released a schedule of mobile voting locations for the June primary. The first stop will be Wednesday, May 20 at Melody Lanes in Madisonville.
• the city of Madisonville reopened its Public Works Sanitation Transfer Station. Its hours are between 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 p.m
• The Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce canceled today’s scheduled chat with Rep. James Comer.
• Breaking Bread Ministries announced it needs between 25-40 volunteers for this Saturday’s drive-through food distribution. Gloves and masks will be required.
