The Paragon of Madisonville was recognized by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s “COVID Stops Here” campaign for having over 90% of their residents and staff fully vaccinated.
Maria Lee, director and co-founder of the assisted living facility, said all but two residents have been fully vaccinated and all the new residents coming in are vaccinated.
“We haven’t had a single positive resident in the building since COVID first came out,” she said. “All of our residents have been very safe through the entire pandemic.”
Lee said she found out about the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce campaign when another assisted living facility posted about it.
“I thought it was a great idea,” she said. “Anything that will promote not only a small business, but also promote vaccinated small businesses to band together to show the community how important it is for everyone to get vaccinated.”
Lee said she went to the Kentucky Chamber website and provided the requested data.
“It is pretty simple, but I think that is the whole point,” she said “They want it to be as simple as possible.”
According to the Kentucky Chamber website, the campaign is to recognize Kentucky workplaces that have achieved widespread vaccination rates.
Any company where at least 70% of the workforce — or residents — are vaccinated are eligible for recognition. Once the company reaches a 90% vaccination rate or above, then all employees have access to the COVID Stops Here Sweepstakes with a chance to sign up to win many giveaways.
According to the website, the different tiers are 70% vaccination is bronze, 80% vaccination is silver, 90% vaccination is gold, and 100% vaccination is platinum.
Paragon is requiring all staff to be vaccinated, said Lee. Any new employee is required to either be vaccinated or have had at least their first shot before orientation.
The Paragon is continuing to follow all guidelines coming from the state and requires all employees to wear masks when they are inside the building. Visitors coming into the building must also wear a mask, she said.
“Since we have gone back to being a red county, we are limiting visitors to vaccinated people only,” said Lee. “Unless it is a compassionate care situation, then if there is someone who is unvaccinated, we will test them before they come in.”
Lee believes applauds businesses that are attempting to protect their employees and their customers.
“I hope that more and more businesses look at it as a positive step towards getting back to normal,” she said.
The Kentucky Chamber website encourages employers across Kentucky to talk to their staff about the need to get vaccinated and offers suggestions on how to achieve at least a 70% vaccination rate.
To learn more about the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce campaign or to sign up, visit kychamber.com/covidstopshere.
