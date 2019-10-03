Dawson Springs Elementary School is no longer listed as a Comprehensive Support and Improvement school.
"We fully believe we'll continue a steep ascent there and never look back and be remotely close to where we were," Dawson Springs Independent Schools Superintendent Lenny Whalen said. "We cannot say enough positive about the way our elementary responded and how hard they worked to make this improvement happen."
The elementary scores landed them in the two-star categories of schools. The new five-star accountability system debuted Tuesday morning. Out of the students in grades 3 through 6 who took the KPREP test, 40% were proficient in reading, 38.9% in math, 17.8% in science and 46.7% in social studies, up from 34.3% in reading, 28.6% in math, 14.3% in science and 30.4% in social studies in 2017-18. Writing scores went down from 23.9% to 11.1%.
Scores for elementary students came from indicators: proficiency in reading and math and also growth (approximately 36% of the weight each), and separate academic indicators of science, social studies and writing (approximately 27% of the weight total).
Growth with the system this year was measured differently than reported last year. If a student grows at all, they get credit for that growth, even if they have similar scores as last year because, for example, moving from fourth grade content to fifth grade content still allows for growth. Those students who did not grow, earned the school a 0 for growth, but there was no negative growth reported this year.
Dawson Springs Jr./Sr. High School earned three stars for the
See Rating/Page A2
middle school and three stars for the high school.
"We were extremely close to reaching four-star status in both those areas," Whalen said.
For seventh and eighth graders, scores dipped slightly from last year's results: 51.3% were proficient in reading, 28.8% in math, 39.1% in writing, 11.8% in science and 43.5% in social studies.
The weights and indicators are the same as elementary as they are for middle school. The final scores for middle school was 64, which puts the school in the three-star category. The school needed a 67 to be a four-star school.
The high school showed growth in every area, including the already-high writing scores from 2017-18. The results for KPREP stars in high school came from their performance on the ACT, as well as science and writing exams, graduation rate and transition readiness. The most weight was given to proficiency in reading and math (about 47% of the weight), transition readiness as either college or career readiness (about 31% of the weight), separate academic indicators of science and writing (about 16% of the weight) and then graduation rate (about 6% of the weight).
The high school's scores included a 53.7% proficiency in reading, 48.8% in math, 84.2% in writing and 47.4% in science, compared with 52.4% in reading, 47.5% in math, 80% in writing and 36.6% in science from 2017-18 assessments.
The high school has a graduation rate of 97.1% and scored 66.1 in transition readiness. This year, the system weighs the scores of transition readiness higher than graduation rate and weighs the scores of reading and math significantly more than writing and science.
Guidance counselor Lori Wooton said when students have trouble meeting benchmarks on the ACT in a small school, the transition readiness is harder to reach.
To be college ready, students must meet some of the five indicators, including meeting benchmarks on the ACT, earning a B or higher in dual credit classes, scoring three or higher on two advanced placement classes, among others.
To be career ready, students must meet some of the five indicators, including meeting benchmarks on industry certifications or tests, earning a B or higher in career and tech classes, completing an apprenticeship, among others.
One indicator can throw off their status as college or career ready. Many students who aren't college and career ready by the system's standards often go off to college and careers and perform well, Wooton said.
Principal Todd Marshall said transition readiness does carry a lot of the weight. Currently, 21 of 39 seniors are either college or career ready. Of the 18 remaining, seven go to the vocational school. Marshall said the focus is now on the 11 left.
In a meeting Tuesday afternoon, administrators discussed that reading and math proficiency and transition readiness have a lot of focus in the new system, but they would like to see science and writing have more weight.
"We have a lot vested in that," Wooton said."
"We feel very good about the growth we're seeing in many areas and only anticipate that will continue with our current focus and initiatives," Whalen said.
This time last year, news came out that Dawson Springs Elementary School was in the bottom 5% of all schools in Kentucky. This distinction was called a Comprehensive Support and Improvement school.
With that label, the school and the district underwent an audit. The audit results helped form a turnaround plan, and the school was eligible to apply for grant money to carry out the plan. The school received grant money and started instituting the full plan at the beginning of the 2019-20 school year, although much of the work started much earlier with help from emergency recovery specialists from the Kentucky Department of Education and faculty and staff already at the school and in the district.
