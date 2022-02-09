Golden Glazed Bakery & Deli is offering Valentine’s Day cookie decorating kits for the first time. The kits are $20 and they include one dozen heart-shaped sugar cookies, three piping bags of frosting and a container of sprinkles.
The staff asks that you please give two days notice for you kit so that they can freshly prepare each order.
“We will be running through Valentine’s Day so there is still time to order,” Sheila Powers, Golden Glazed co-owner said. “This is the first year doing them for Valentine’s Day. We did it for Christmas and it was very good. We are going to try to keep it going for each holiday.”
Golden Glaze Bakery & Deli is located at 67 N. Franklin Street in Madisonville. They have been serving this area and surrounding towns since 1960.
For more information on the kit, or to order yours either visit the store in person or call by phone, 270-821-7144.
