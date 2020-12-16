Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
Tanna Dunlap, 29, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, second-degree possession of controlled substance, third-degree possession of controlled substance and prescription container substance not in proper container.
William Andrews, 43, of Clay, was charged Monday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Blake Barnett, 27, of Evansville, Indiana, was charged Monday with failure to appear and theft by unlawful taking.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Tuesday:
Jeffrey Sanchez, 34, of Pikeville, North Carolina, was charged Monday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Kenny Potts, 28, of Slaughters, was charged Monday with contempt of court.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.