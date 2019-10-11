In a month known for tricks and treats, the West Kentucky 4-H Camp is having both at its inaugural Haunted Hayride and Cloverfest. The event will serve as an open house for the camp and be used to raise awareness for 4-H programs.
See 4-H/Page A6
"We'll be having an open house for anybody in the community," said the camp's interim manager, Nicole Blanzy. "We wanted to open the campgrounds to our community and to share this facility, and the activities that we can offer and fall festivals are a fun way to do that."
The Haunted Hayride and Cloverfest will be held Oct. 25-27. The Haunted Hayride is Friday and Saturday night while Cloverfest happens Saturday and Sunday throughout the day. The events are taking place on the campground at 600 4-H Camp Drive in Dawson Springs.
The Haunted Hayride begins at 7 p.m., with the last wagon leaving at 10:30 p.m. This event is recommended for children 10 years and older. Blanzy said that an adult must accompany kids under 16. The cost for the event is $8 per person.
For the last 13 years, Cassidy Brasher has either attended or volunteered at the camp. She is one of the people who has helped spearhead the hayride.
"The ride takes about 40 minutes, with about seven stations of scares with some stuff in between," said Brasher. "There is going to be a s'mores station for people on a campfire, probably tell some ghost stories, and maybe have games for people to experience camp-like activities."
Cloverfest is a 4-H-infused fall festival featuring a pumpkin patch, hayrides, face painting and concessions. During the event, the campgrounds will be open for attendees to take in the fall foliage, said Blanzy.
"We'll have activities and games for little kids, including face painting and a corn pit, camp dances and field games like we would have at our regular camps," she said. "We will be doing nonhaunted wagon rides through the woods, so anybody who wants to go on a nice fall scenic tour can board a wagon and go for a ride. Pumpkins will be for sale along with local apple cider and local doughnuts - and then, of course, our county store will be open and will have concessions available."
Cloverfest is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost for the event is $5 a person or $25 per carload of five or more people. The nonhaunted hayride will last between 30-40 minutes and explore portions of the campground's seven miles worth of trails.
Proceeds for both events go to the 4-H nonprofit certified Camp Improvement Committee, said Blanzy.
"The Camp Improvement Committee helps decide and delegate money for different projects here at camp," she said. "We have a really great group of people that sits on our committee, and they're excited about this event. They've raised funds that have helped out our pool renovations and our cabin's air conditioning and heating in all of our cabins, so their work is really important."
Brasher said all the money goes toward bettering the camp.
"That's why we're doing it, and that's why I care so much, because for the last 13 years, I've been coming to camp - never missed a summer," she said. "I want the camp to keep improving over the years, and these events are a big key factor for that success."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.