Ten new cases were reported in Hopkins County over the weekend, according to data provided by the Hopkins County Health Department.
Since the pandemic began, 398 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Hopkins County. Overall, 303 of those cases have recovered while 34 citizens have died as a result of the coronavirus.
In Kentucky, 323 new cases and two deaths were reported on Monday. In total, the commonwealth has had 29,623 confirmed cases and 744 deaths related to coronavirus. Kentucky currently has a positive-testing rate of 5.18%.
Tomorrow, Judge Executive Jack Whitfield will be joined by Dr. Cynthia Kelley, the president of Madisonville Community College, and Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton for the weekly COVID-19 update meeting. The meeting will be broadcasted at 10:30 a.m. via Madisonville’s Facebook Live.
Baptist Health has conducted over 100,000 tests of COVID-19 throughout their eight locations in Kentucky and Indiana, as recently reported by Baptist Health’s representatives. With this milestone, Baptist Health has been responsible for approximately 15% of all COVID-19 tests conducted in Kentucky, according to the representatives.
