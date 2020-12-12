Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
Austyn Lindsey, 21, of Paducah, was charged Thursday with custodial interference.
Samantha Chapman, 34, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with public intoxication.
Johnny Middleton, 50, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with second-degree criminal trespassing.
Eric Harris, 40, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with second-degree criminal trespassing.
Sandra Stone, 58, of Providence, was charged Thursday with two counts of failure to appear and two counts of non-payment of court costs.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Friday:
Billy McGowan Jr., 44, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with theft by deception (including cold checks under $500, theft by deception (including cold checks under $10,000) and theft by deception ($500 or more but under $10,000).
