Hanson’s mayor has a baffling case on his hands — the mystery of the missing millions.
Not millions of dollars, but millions of gallons of water.
Jimmy Epley told Tuesday night’s City Commission meeting that Hanson has “almost a 40% loss — water we can’t find.”
Unless the mystery is solved, Hanson may be forced to increase its water rates or even layoff an employee.
Epley said Hanson is losing 1.3 million gallons of water per month. That’s roughly enough water to fill the Hopkins County Family YMCA’s competition swimming pool four times.
“It’s been this way forever,” Epley said after the meeting, “and we keep trying to figure it out on our own.”
Hanson obtains its water from the city of Madisonville.
“We shouldn’t be losing over 300,000-400,000,” Epley said. Hanson’s municipal water tank holds about 500,000 gallons.
“We’re only using 140,000 a day,” Epley continued. “We have to start somewhere to figure out where this is going. It’s not visible, where somebody called this in.”
All that water costs money. Epley said after the meeting that the mysterious loss is costing Hanson about $4,000 a month.
“We’re not hurting for money,” Epley said. But he doesn’t want the Kentucky Rural Water Association to order a rate increase.
Epley said inspectors have found several leaks in Hanson’s water system, “but they weren’t bad enough” to change the results of the most recent audit by the state.
Epley said Hanson’s master meter at the city pump station hasn’t been calibrated in about seven years, but he hopes that will happen in the next couple of weeks. In addition, Epley will get help from the state in tracking down the missing water.
“You’re not going to get it to zero,” Epley said. But he said a reduction to a 20% loss would get the state off Hanson’s municipal back.
“I’m not accusing anybody,” Epley said. He added it might take a year to figure out where all the water is going.
Another water matter topped other issues at the Hanson City Commission meeting Tuesday:
• Commissioners voted 4-0 to raise the fee for turning on water after a cutoff from $50 to $65.
• Epley said the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet vetoed plans to put warning signs about noisy “Jake brakes” along Hanson Road. That’s because it’s state highway, and compression release engine brakes are considered an acceptable safety item for large trucks.
• Commissioner Luann Haywood suggested the city purchase small Walmart gift cards for bingo prizes at the Western Kentucky Veterans Center. She said the number of bingo games has been reduced due to a lack of prizes. The city clerk will check how that can be done legally.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.