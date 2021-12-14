The Madisonville YMCA has opened their doors to anyone who has been affected by the December 10 tornadoes and is in need. The showers are open and free to use in addition to multiple device charging port stations in the two designated tornado relief rooms.
According to Angela Carter, Director of Community Health for the YMCA, more than 30 people utilized the showers on Saturday, and they are expecting more people to be in as word gets out. The gym has also collected an abundance of donations, which staff members and volunteers are working around the clock to organize and put together individual boxes, labeled with its contents, gender specific, size, and quantity, in order to make it easier on those who will be receiving the items. Both Saturday and Sunday were spent dropping off donations, so Monday and today will be spent putting together the boxes.
“Now that we have a game plan, we are acting on it in an organized way,” Carter stated. “People just want to help and we are trying to give people an avenue to do just that.”
Top items that they are putting in these boxes are all hygiene items, toiletries, snacks, water, and clothing. Some items that are in high demand are baby items, baby formula, larger size diapers specifically size three and up, and female hygiene items. Both individual boxes as well as family sized boxes are being assembled the next few days in order to be sent out. Strong and sturdy boxes are obviously needed so if you have boxes that you are looking to get rid of, the Y will gladly take them.
If you are looking to donate your time, there is a Google form on their Facebook page where you can sign up for a specific day and time. If you do not have Facebook feel free to call and ask about the volunteering opportunities available, 270-821-8622.
As of right now, nothing in the gym is disrupted. The YMCA is still fully functioning with all facilities open to members, along with their daily classes still going on. In addition to accepting donations and providing services, they have extended their hours in order to accommodate as many people as possible.
