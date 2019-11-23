Tourism website among Kentucky's best

Play. Eat. Stay. Meet.
If that combination of four simple words seems familiar, you may have visited the official website of the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission. It's a website that's been honored as one of the best of its kind in Kentucky.
The Kentucky Travel Industry Association presented Traverse Awards earlier this month, for the best efforts in multimedia to promote local tourism. There was no top-level gold award for tourism websites this year. But Hopkins County was one of three Silver Traverse winners.
Among other things, it means VisitMadisonville.com rated higher than Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) websites promoting Louisville and Lexington.
“All categories, all sizes of CVBs are lumped together,” Executive Director Tricia Noel said Friday. “Then the individual entries are judged.”
Noel said the tourism website receives about 3,500 page views each month. And the idea of dividing the county's offerings into four easy-to-click categories was hers.
“If you know anything about me, I say: keep it simple,” Noel said. “That way, any visitor can understand.”
It's also important for Noel that the website remain up to the minute. Visitors checking Friday would have learned about a photography and art exhibit that day at the Glema Center, as well as an evening musical performance downtown by Driven Under.
“If we are going to be the go-to place for visitor information – and locals also use our website – it's important to keep it as current as possible,” Noel said.
So how do you improve an award-winning website? Noel isn't completely sure. But she can't wait to begin promoting the Friday Night Live series, once the acts for 2020 become final.
“We'll be working with the city of Madisonville on its concerts, and working through our marketing plan,” Noel said.
Other CVBs sharing the 2019 Silver Traverse Award for websites with Hopkins County were Elizabethtown and Prestonburg.
