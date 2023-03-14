In a special called meeting Monday night, the Hopkins County School Board approved a base bid from Danco Construction to provide general contractor services for both of the district’s new high school auxiliary gyms.
HCS Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline said the school district is looking forward to working with Danco on the auxiliary gym projects.
“We have to approve the official contract with them, which is planned to be on the agenda for the March 20 board meeting,” he said.
The school board approved the preliminary design documents for the auxiliary gyms/storm shelters for Hopkins County Central High School and Madisonville North Hopkins High School at an October 2022 meeting. They approved the construction documents at a December 2022 meeting. The request for contractor bids went out in January 2023.
Sherman Carter Barnhart, the architect for the projects, conducted competitive negotiations with contract bidders for the auxiliary gym project. Based on the bids received, they suggested the school board accept Danco Construction’s bid of $14,140,000.
The other bid was by Garmong Construction Services in Evansville for $14,295,000.
Cline said there is no timeline yet, but contractors are working to develop a schedule for the groundbreaking at both high schools, maybe in April. Both projects will be going on simultaneously.
The next regular meeting of the Hopkins County School Board will be at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 20 at the Central Administrative Office.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.