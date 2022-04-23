The Madisonville Tourism Advisory Board met on Thursday night, approving $240,000 in allocations for projects and events in Madisonville. All of the requests were made by Mayor Kevin Cotton on behalf of the city.
Topping the list of allocations was $50,000 to be spent on events in addition to the city’s annual Fourth Fest/Praise in the Park. These would include a concert series at the First United Bank Plaza in downtown, and events at Festus Claybon Park, Grapevine Lake and the City Park.
Other items on the approved list
• $45,000 to be spend to purchase two sets of bleachers for the football field at Festus Claybon Park.
• $35,000 for a jump pad to be installed near the playground at the City Park.
• $35,000 to start a kayak and water bike rental at the city park.
• $25,000 in additional funding to complete the restroom/pavilion project at Grapevine Lake. The board had previously allocated $75,000 to this project.
• $10,000 to the airport to help cover the cost of renting tents, tables, chairs and restrooms for the 2022 Beech Bash in the Bluegrass event.
Board members Emily McEnaney and Aaron Spencer voted against approval.
Several items were brought up for discussion during the meeting but not voted on. That included discussion of installing a ropes course in the old Tree House area of the city park, creating a race track area for soap box derby races near the park entrance on McCoy Avenue and upgrading the restrooms at the park.
Cotton also told the board that he wanted to explore new ideas for the city’s annual Deck the Park Christmas celebration. The popular “Waltzing Waters” display may be unavailable for 2022, so the mayor is exploring the idea of renting an outdoor ice rink that would operate from Christmas through New Years. That rental would cost around $150,000.
