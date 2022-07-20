This Saturday, July 23, from 4 to 7p.m., there will be a free Back to School Community Event, hosted by Miss Bonnie’s Place of Madisonville.
The event will take place at the Larry Carney Center located at 230 Martin Luther King Blvd., in Madisonville. There will be prizes and games, live music and food for purchase, bounce houses, and free backpack giveaways filled with school supplies.
According to Tammy Hardy, Community Liaison for Miss Bonnie’s Place, this is the first year putting on this event, and it is completely free for all the attend.
“We will be giving away back packs and school supplies while they last and we will be raffling a bicycle and two scooters,” Hardy said. “This is an outreach event to give back to our community and to help our youth to have the school supplies needed in order for them to have a successful year.”
Miss Bonnie’s Place is a non-profit organization focused on strengthening the community and helping those in need. They also provide free tutoring and mentoring on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Larry Carney Center.
For information on what they do, how they help, or events, please visit Miss Bonnie’s Place Inc. on Facebook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.