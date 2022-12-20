The Legal Services Corporation announced that it is awarding 33 Technology Initiative Grants totaling $4,679,135 to legal service providers.
These organizations will use the funds to leverage technology in delivering high-quality legal assistance to low-income Americans.
The Legal Aid of the Bluegrass will receive $35,000 to conduct a general technology assessment and IT security audit to identify opportunities for technology improvement and investments.
According to a news release, “an outside expert will review the current state of the organization’s IT environment and security to detect vulnerabilities, potential threats, and high-risk practices, allowing LAB to improve cybersecurity and general IT usage.”
LSC President Ronald Flagg said legal aid providers are constantly looking for tools that will help them provide increased legal assistance to more low-income Americans in critical need.
“LSC’s Technology Initiative Grants empower our grantees to use technology in innovative ways that strengthen legal services for families facing issues like eviction, domestic violence, and natural disasters,” he said.
The TIG program was established in 2000 to distribute grants annually to LSC-funded legal service providers. LSC has awarded 859 grants since the program’s inception totaling more than $81 million to fund legal technology projects.
Grant recipients have used the funding to enhance cybersecurity, build educational platforms, strengthen program capacity and support the work of pro-bono attorneys. Successful TIG projects are often replicated by organizations around the country, creating wide-reaching impacts.
