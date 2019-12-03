Maintenance costs for two state-owned planes primarily used by the governor topped $872,000 over the past two years, leading the state Senate president to question whether Kentucky should consider selling one of the aircraft.
"We have to be good stewards of state taxpayer dollars," said Sen. Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, who said he would support a financial analysis of the costs and benefits of owning and maintaining the planes.
Stivers stressed that any analysis should be "more than just simple raw dollar costs," including concerns about security and economic development opportunities that necessitate quick action.
According to work orders provided by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet through an open records request, more than 63% of the repair, parts and labor costs borne by the state through Oct. 1 were billed to outside companies for labor, although the state employs mechanics at the Capital City Airport Division.
A large majority of the $455,531 in repair, parts and labor costs since July 2018 for the Beechcraft King Air plane owned by the Kentucky State Police were payments to private aircraft repair companies.
Cabinet work orders also show $416,790 in maintenance costs for the state police-owned Learjet from January 2018 through Oct. 1 of this year, which is also primarily used by the governor. Nearly 82% of those costs were billed for the labor of outside companies.
According to Kentucky State Police flight records, Gov. Matt Bevin has flown aboard the 47-year old Beechcraft plane on at least 131 days and the 34-year old Learjet at least 97 days in his term as governor through September.
Like past governors, Bevin faced criticism over using state-owned aircraft for personal and political trips during his term, as well as not revealing the purpose of certain out-of-state flights.
Transportation Cabinet spokesperson Naitore Djigbenou stated in an email that the age of the two planes contributed to the increased cost of their maintenance, along with federally required upgrades.
"Similar to an old vehicle, aircraft maintenance expenses fluctuate year to year and repairs can become more costly the older the equipment becomes, due to major replacements and technology upgrades," Djigbenou stated.
Spokespersons for the cabinet and state police have not responded to an email asking what the annual insurance payments are to cover each of the planes, and an open records request is pending.
Denny Goodman -- the avionics manager at Aviation Technology, a Louisville aircraft maintenance company -- reviewed the work orders and said the total spent by the state for these repairs was "pretty much" what he would expect for planes of that age sent to outside vendors.
He said it appears the Beechcraft and Learjet ran into particularly costly expenses in this period with a landing gear replacement and one-time avionics upgrade -- a federally required mandate for all planes by Jan. 1 next year.
"Some years are a lot worse than other ones," said Goodman about the maintenance costs, "and it looks like this one was a bad year for them."
Senate President Stivers told The Courier Journal it's worth doing a financial analysis of maintaining the planes, saying: "I'm not certain why we need two planes."
This financial analysis should include security concerns for the governor, which Stivers said are considerable, as well as opportunities that could be lost if there was an urgent economic development situation where the governor needed to fly someone in quickly to secure business for the state.
"Can they get a charter plane in there to make that happen?" Stivers asked. "It's not an easy question to answer, but it's one that I think could be answered. But there are certain things that happen (quickly) and you do not want to miss those opportunities."
According to Goodman, big local companies like Humana have their own fleet of aircraft to fly executives around the country and back again quickly, but some have also sold off planes when their accountants crunched the numbers and found the benefits of maintaining a fleet was no longer worth the costs.
"Once their flying goes down or if commercial flights will suit their needs, I've seen them get rid of flight departments and just fly everybody on commercial," Goodman said. "It's tailored to the company."
In addition to using state aircraft for official business, Bevin took criticism for taking flights for personal or political purposes, including trips to attend 24 campaign fundraisers where he raised $915,299.
Though Bevin's campaign, Republican groups and outside political organizations reimbursed the state for personal flights, Bevin also took criticism for not revealing the purpose of several out-of-state flights, saying it was none of taxpayers' business as long as the state was eventually reimbursed.
Stivers had a difference of opinion, saying "if there is a personal use or political use, that needs to be fully disclosed, why we're using state property, even though you're reimbursing."
State Rep. Angie Hatton, D-Whitesburg, has filed a bill for the upcoming session of the Kentucky General Assembly in response to Bevin's refusal to disclose the purpose of some personal trips using state planes, making such disclosure mandatory.
The bill would require constitutional officers to submit to the Executive Ethics Commission a detailed description of their use of state-owned vehicles for "nonpublic purposes" within 30 days.
In a statement to The Courier Journal, Hatton said while she is an attorney and "not an aviation expert," these maintenance costs "indicate it may be time to see if we're better served by making continued repairs or whether we should look at other options that may save us more in the long run."
As for governors using state aircraft to attend political fundraisers -- a tactic used by former governors Ernie Fletcher and Steve Beshear before Bevin -- Stivers said that should not happen if politics are the only purpose of the trip and nothing involving official duties.
"If it is purely a political function, I don't think they should use it," Stivers said. "I don't think that you should sit there and say, all right ... you're going to have a fundraiser in Paducah, so we're just going to fly down and fly back for a fundraiser. No, that's not appropriate."
Stivers added that the same principle should apply to political events in the governor's mansion, as "I don't think you should be having a big Republican fundraiser up there or a big Democratic fundraiser up there. That's not the purpose of (the mansion)."
Fight records maintained by the state police show that Bevin, Stivers and Sen. Ralph Alvarado -- the governor's running mate in his reelection race this year -- flew in the Beechcraft to West Virginia in July to attend a political fundraiser for President Donald Trump's reelection campaign. The trip was not included in Bevin's list of "official" travel using state aircraft and its $1,750 cost was reimbursed by the Republican Party of Kentucky a month later.
Bevin appears to still be using state aircraft, even after conceding defeat to Gov.-elect Andy Beshear, who takes office Dec. 10. Flight-tracking website FlightAware shows that the Beechcraft left Frankfort and landed in Boca Raton, Florida, on the morning of Nov. 19, returning to Kentucky three days later.
While Bevin's spokesperson never replied to questions asking if Bevin was on the plane and, if so, what was the purpose of the trip, the Republican Governors Association held its annual conference in Boca Raton on Nov. 20-21, and one of the governors tweeted that he had spoken to Bevin there.
Plane repairs and upgrades
State records show that Bevin did not fly aboard the Beechcraft until late August in 2018, with a work order that same month showing the state paid $381,436 in parts, repair and labor services for the plane, mostly to Wichita-based Beechcraft manufacturer and service provider Textron Aviation.
In this period, Djigbenou indicated the Beechcraft had two required inspections and a landing gear replacement at this service center, which was "one of a few authorized service centers in the country that can perform the work and the low bidder on the job."
During this inspection, additional repairs were identified that needed to be addressed before the Beechcraft could fly safely, including the repair of an engine cover. Djigbenou said the plane also had a new avionics system installed that is federally required of all aircraft starting next year, though this was not itemized on any work order.
Bevin did not fly aboard the Learjet from late May until October of this year, as it spent most of the summer at an aircraft repair company in Kansas. An Oct. 1 work order for the Learjet shows the state spent $283,109 on outside labor to this company, which replaced the avionics system and removed old wiring.
The governor began using the Learjet shortly after it returned to Kentucky, flying to West Virginia and New Jersey on Oct. 1 and to Washington, D.C., two weeks later.
Djigbenou said "regardless of the frequency of use," the Learjet had three mandatory inspections in his time period, plus additional work like the new avionics system and the replacement of two batteries.
Stivers said he was told the Learjet had major problems and had almost crashed earlier in the year, but did not have any specific details. Requests for comment regarding that statement sent to the Transportation Cabinet and the state police were not immediately returned.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.