As the United States veers away from COVID-19 restrictions, a new variant has entered the country.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said she is concerned about the new Delta variant and hopes people take it seriously.
“It has been very prevalent in India, and some new issues they are having are blood clots that can lead to gangrene,” she said. “I certainly hope that people get vaccinated to help us reach herd immunity prior to having these issues.”
She said while all three vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — work against the strains, the concern is that the variants will mutate and become more contagious or cause more problems before herd immunity is reached.
“With it being a new virus, we are studying it and seeing what the outcomes are,” said Beach. “We do know that the vaccine, especially if both parties are vaccinated, they are much less likely to pass this on.”
After the COVID-19 outbreak last week at a local church camp, she said the numbers are not trending in a way that would suggest the county will get to herd immunity anytime soon.
“I would like to think that we will,” said Beach.
The Health Department is seeing a lot of teenagers and young adults test positive for COVID-19, and they are seeing some of those positives admitted to Baptist Health Madisonville, she said.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for the hospital, said with any outbreak there is a potential for an increase in hospitalizations and complications.
“That includes people that do not attend the event that spreads the virus, but those that contract it from being a contact with someone that did attend,” she said.
The Health Department has announced 51 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total of active cases to 72. There have been 4,301 who have recovered and 149 COVID-19 related deaths.
Quinn said there were seven patients with COVID-19 in the hospital, with none in the Critical Care Unit, as of Tuesday. COVID-19 patients make up almost 6% of the hospital’s total patient population.
Both Quinn and Beach encourage people to get the vaccine if they are 12 years old and up.
“It is about protecting yourself as well as your neighbor,” said Quinn. “In our region, we have many people that fall into high-risk categories and have other conditions that worsen with a COVID-19 diagnosis.”
Beach said anyone with questions should talk to their local provider because that will be the person they know in the community, who they trust and who has medical training.
“Other than that, they need to look at the CDC guidelines and information, or they can look at the American Academy of Pediatrics,” she said.
The Health Department nurses will be out at Dr. Festus Claybon Memorial City Park from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday offering all three vaccines to the community.
Beach also said the Health Department is seeing quite a few tick-borne illnesses right now. There are about 15 cases, with 11 under investigation for Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, she said.
There is information on the Hopkins County Health Department Facebook page and website on ways to prevent tick bites and what to do if you are bitten.
To make an appointment with the Health Department for a COVID-19 vaccine, call 270-821-5242 ext. 229 or visit https://www.hopkinscohealthdept.com/coronavirus-vaccination- information/.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.