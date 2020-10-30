COVID-19 has pushed medical professionals — both locally and nationally — to points of mental and physical exhaustion. Despite the stresses and uncertainties, true to form, they’ve answered the call time and time again.
Baptist Health Madisonville honors its nursing staff annually with a series of awards that spotlight some of those unsung heroes. This year, officials within the organization recognize these awards carry an even higher level of importance.
Denise Dunn, chief nursing officer for Baptist Health Madisonville, said this year was unlike any other.
Winners were announced last week for each unit and shift at the hospital.
“It has been very stressful on everybody that works in the health care setting,” said Dunn. “It was very touching to hear the stories and see that those individual’s peers have also watched how they care for those patients.”
A professional development council established criteria for different categories. Once determined, nomination forms were posted online for fellow nurses to honor the best of the best.
This year’s categories included: Most Valuable Teammate Award, Rookie Nurse Award, Leadership Award, Role Model Award and the Nurse of the Year Award.
When nominations were submitted, the one filling out the form adds details on why they are nominating that particular nurse. Dunn said some of the nominations went into detail to describe the extent the nurses would go to for their patients.
Keisha Putman, a charge nurse in the Critical Care Unit at the hospital, was a nurse who drew heavy praise from her peers as she won the Clinical Practice Award and the Nurse of the Year awards, said Dunn.
“Keisha’s nominations really went into detail — the extent she went to be at the death bed side, fully garbed to take care of some of these patients that were positive for COVID-19,” said Dunn.
Putman said she felt honored to receive both awards, especially the Nurse of the Year Award, knowing she was nominated by her peers considering all the amazing nurses she works with.
“COVID-19 has been nothing I ever dreamed I’d deal with in my career,” said Putman. “It has been a very hard year on myself and my co-workers.”
Amy Forker, a clinical manager for Endoscopy at Baptist Health Madisonville, mentioned she hadn’t met Putman until a friend of hers was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was a patient of Putman’s in the CCU.
“She made a huge difference in taking care of a personal friend of mine who did not make it due to COVID-19,” said Forker.
After that interaction, Forker said she asked Putman how she handled this every day and Putman responded with — “A lot of tears.”
Forker was also a nominated and won the Role Model Award. She said when it was announced to her unit she knew she had been nominated but not that she had won.
“As they were reading the nominations, I already had a nurse in my department in my head and then Denise read the nominations a little bit further, some of the wording, I knew that it was me at that time,” said Forker. “I was speechless.”
Forker has worked at Baptist Health for 30 years and considered it a humbling experience to be nominated. She hopes she can leave an impression on the younger and newer nurses.
“I just come to work and do my job, put the patients first, and that is just how I live my work life,” said Forker.
Dunn said she has known Forker for many years and she has been a big part of the Endoscopy unit for a long time. Forker is a role model to many of the nurses working at the hospital, said Dunn.
There are a lot of day-to-day changes due to the pandemic for nurses and the key is to take things a day at a time to handle the stress, said Forker.
Putman said the past eight months in dealing with COVID-19 has left her and her co-workers exhausted, physically and mentally.
“We’ve cried, we’ve made promises to patients and their families of things we never thought we’d be asked. We’ve celebrated with patients that survived,” said Putman. “We continue to do these things even though we are so exhausted because that’s what we, as nurses, promised to do. I believe that all of us deserve the title of Nurse of the Year.”
Dunn added that it was hard to chose the winners because there are so many great nurses. The winners were presented with gifts, cupcakes or a meal was provided to the units the winner worked with.
Other winners include: Kelsey May, a night shift staff nurse, who won the Rookie Nurse award; Matiah Hawkins, a night shift certified nursing assistant, won the Most Valuable Teammate award and Shawnell Toler, a weekend option night shift charge nurse, received the Leadership award.
