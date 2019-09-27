Bike rider hit on South Main

While riding his bicycle across the street at Dulin St. and S. Main, Aubrey Gunn, of Madisonville, was struck by a silver Dodge Charger Thursday afternoon. According to his daughter Amanda Royal, Gunn received lacerations on his head, shoulders and hip and was taken to Baptist Health. Madisonville Fire and Police Departments were on the scene.
