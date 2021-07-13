Webster County Jailer Morgan McKinley formally submitted his letter of resignation to Judge-Executive Steve Henry last week, with his final day in office to be Wednesday.
“I have not come to this decision lightly, but it is the only avenue I have to maintain my physical health and mental well-being,” McKinley wrote. “A variety of factors went into my decision, including the inability to staff the jail at a safe and secure level due to a dearth of workers in the job market, the lack of funding to maintain a veteran staff, and the unpredictable conditions caused by COVID-19.”
Since last summer, McKinley has been embroiled in conflict with the Fiscal Court as the pandemic caused a shortage of inmates and a lack of state funding at the jail. Three times since last July, the county has had to transfer money into the jail fund to cover expenses, $131,074.54 in July 2020, $13,000 in December and $42,720 in January of this year.
Those shortfalls were due largely to a reduced inmate population at the jail. The facility, which can house around 260 inmates, needs 235 inmates to break even. During most of the pandemic, that population of the jail has hovered around 190.
According to McKinley, the bulk of those funds have since been transferred back to the county’s general fund.
“I had previously come to the decision that I would not run in 2022 to retain the office,” McKinley said. “But losing a deputy has affected me more than I would have thought.”
Although he regrets the decision he feels he has had to make, McKinley said he does feel that he has made progress at the jail during his time in office.
“I believe that we accomplished some good things in the past two and a half years with the establishment of Narcotics Anonymous, the expansion of inmate education programs and the inclusion of mental health evaluation and treatment in our medical services,” he said.
Henry appointed Greg Sauls as McKinley’s replacement. Sauls will serve out the remainder of McKinley’s term, which ends December 31, 2022.
Contact Matt Hughes at matt@journalenterprise.com
