Impact Mentoring has new executive director

Impact Mentoring, formerly known as the Madisonville chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, has announced Sarah Cummins will be the agency's new executive director.
Cummins has assumed the position following Kellie Arnold's departure for a full-time teaching position at Madisonville Community College.
"Kellie really helped me a lot with settling in and knowing how everything works," Cummins said. "Transitions are always challenging, but I have felt very welcomed by the board and staff of Impact Mentoring, and I feel very blessed to be in this position. I feel like I will be able to do a great job because of the support I've had from the community."
Cummins, who holds a bachelors degree from Lindsey Wilson College, said she has had a long history with children and non-profit organizations. Prior to her new role, she was a substitute teacher for the Hopkins County school system and has been active in the youth ministry at her church.
"A lot of kids don't get the time that they need from the people they love - whether it's from a single parent who has to work or the school system that has only a certain amount of adults," she said. "Every kid needs attention, and they'll seek it out in both good and bad ways. I think Impact Mentoring gives these children positive attention and guidance so that they don't go down the wrong path."
Cummins' hire comes after a year of change for the organization.
In January, the organization did not meet the criteria by Big Brothers Big Sisters of America required to continue their relationship. Following the termination of the relationship, the staff decided to become their own organization under the new name.
Impact Mentoring is now a locally-owned, non-profit that relies solely on community donations and sponsors. Though the name has changed, Cummins said that the care and support that the organization has provided in the past will remain the same.
Impact Mentoring has made 48 matches of "hero and sidekick" in the community with 40 youth members on their waiting list.
"Instead of 'big and little,' we call them 'hero and sidekick' now," Cummins said. "The older person is a 'hero' because they help the younger person out by being this role model and friend. And then our kids are called sidekicks because we like to think of them as heroes-in-training. Hopefully, they'll grow older and become a hero of their own."
Cummins said she has directed her focus on continuing the staff's efforts of ensuring the doors stay open.
"I am actively looking for more grants and support from the community. We're brainstorming fun ways to get donations now," she said. "The way that the economy is, it's become more difficult to find these valuable sources of income."
Cummins said she is also trying to encourage more volunteers so the 40 sidekicks on their waiting list can be paired with a hero.
"The best part of my day is hearing that someone has found a match," she said.
According to Cummins, an hour of a volunteer's day can significantly impact the life of a youth in need.
"Just a smile can change a person's day," Cummins said. "Just one smile, just one look -- an acknowledgment of a person can change a life."
