Hopkins Fiscal Court ended its fiscal year Tuesday with a special-called meeting.
The magistrates approved transfers and payments of claims as they would each year, but this year, there were a few differences.
The county portion of benefits due to furloughed employees are not flowing through the county system, said budget committee member and Magistrate Hannah Myers, who represents District 7, so the court has to transfer money from a flexible spending fund until the furloughed employees return to work.
“This has never happened before,” Myers said Tuesday morning during a streamed video meeting.
As part of regular checks for approval, due to a counting error at the jail, the court approved to reimburse Jailer Mike Lewis for covering the difference.
Hopkins County Treasurer Tracy Browning said an inmate’s family came to the jail to post the $21,000 bail. The money was not counted correctly by one deputy and was not counted at all by another, she said. Staff issued a receipt to the family for $21,000, but when Jailer Lewis took the money to the Hopkins Circuit Court Clerk’s office, the amount was $500 shy of $21,000. Jailer Lewis paid the difference. Video footage was reviewed and the action was deemed a mistake.
“It’s hard for me to sit here and take the public’s money and pay this ... ” said Magistrate Bill Rudd. “And I realize everybody makes mistakes.”
The mistake was not Jailer Lewis’, said Hopkins Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr.
The court on Tuesday approved to reimburse Jailer Lewis for the transaction.
All actions at the meeting were unanimous. All magistrates — Charlie Beshears, Billy Parrish, Vicki Thomison, Ronnie Noel, Bill Rudd and Ricky Whitaker and Myers — were in attendance.
Patricia Wiles was recognized Tuesday on her last day of work at the Government Center as executive assistant to Whitfield. She has been in that role for a year and a half. She had previously worked at the local tourism commission, newspaper and chamber of commerce. Wiles is also a published author. She stays busy as a staff member for the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, for whom she plans conferences in New York and Los Angeles. She plans to continue her work with the society and spend time with her grandchildren.
Whitfield thanked Wiles for her work. The fiscal court gave her a round of applause and brought her to tears.
“It’s been fun,” she said. Laura Harvey will take on the role left vacant by Wiles.
Fiscal court meets on the first and third Tuesdays of every month at 10 a.m. in the courtroom at the Hopkins County Government Center. The next regular meeting is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21.
In other business, the court:
• approved an indigent burial request
• approved the 2020-21 Kentucky Pride Fund Recycling Grant agreement for a skid steer, a forklift and four open-top roll-off containers for a total of $96,955.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.