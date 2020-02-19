Some people think medical marijuana has a strong chance to become legal in Kentucky this year. But at least one Hopkins County lawmaker wants no part of it right now.
“It may go through. But it’s not going through with my vote,” Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty of Greenville said. She visited White Plains Monday while the legislature was off for Presidents Day.
Prunty is married to a doctor and joined the legislature in 2017 after working for years in physical therapy. Prunty says any change in marijuana laws should go through Washington first.
“We passed a resolution the past several years,” Prunty said. It urges the Food and Drug Administration to test how safe and effective medical marijuana is, then change federal laws as necessary before Kentucky takes any action.
“Apparently Yale (University) this year is starting to do some research with the FDA,” Prunty said. “If they would do that and make it like any other prescription medicine, I could support that.”
The bill allowing medical marijuana for registered “qualifying patients” as long as they do not smoke it is currently in a House committee.
Prunty is part of a Republican majority in the Kentucky House. But for the first time since 2015, lawmakers are dealing this year with a Democrat governor.
“It’s an adjustment,” Prunty said with a laugh. “We’re trying to learn to get along with each other.”
Prunty admitted there’s been some animosity in the first half of the 2020 session. But overall, “nothing’s been too crazy yet,” she said.
One bill receiving a lot of debate was the proposal requiring all school resource officers to carry firearms. That bill now is on Gov. Andy Beshear’s desk.
Prunty said unless SROs are armed, “you’re putting them in a job that they don’t have the ability to do.”
Prunty was with the majority in a 78-8 House vote. She voted against amendments that would have required SROs to wear body cameras and carry stun guns instead of firearms.
