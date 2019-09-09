A road construction flagger on a paving project was injured when she was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning, according to the Graves County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's reports indicate Jennifer Burks, 53, Eddyville, was struck when the driver of the vehicle, Ethan Barnett, 17, apparently swerved to avoid hitting a stopped vehicle on KY 339 at Central Road in Graves County.
Several factors contributed to the accident, which occurred at 6:48 a.m., according to deputies, including glare from the sun and the nature of the roadway. Burks, an employee of Smith Contracting, was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.
