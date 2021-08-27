The Earlington City Council unanimously approved the first reading for the 2021 property tax rates.
The council decided to go with the compensation rates that were given to the city by the Pennyrile Area Development District.
According to PADD, the compensation rate, by definition, is the tax rate. If adopted, the tax will generate as much revenue as the city received the previous year.
The compensating rate is 0.181 for real property tax rate and 0.3864 for personal property tax rate.
Earlington City Clerk Martha Hamby told the council that after talks with the state, it was suggested that the motor vehicle and watercraft property tax rate be lowered to 23.5 from the current 24.20 due to the Department or Revenue receiving miscalculated rates in the past.
According to the state’s Department of Revenue paperwork sent to Hamby, the motor vehicle tax rates are not dependent on the compensation rate or the 4% limitation set forth by legislation, and the state now requires that districts that propose a tax on motor or watercraft vehicles go back to the Jan. 1, 1983 rate, according to the state correspondence with Earlington.
“Last year’s rate was 24.20 but when I talked with the state, I was told it cannot go any higher than it was in Jan. 1, 1983,” said Hamby. “Back then, it was at 23.50, so they said we can leave it at this rate or bump it down. If we don’t bump it back down, it can be contested, and we could be paying money back.”
The vote to lower the rate was unanimously approved. Second reading is scheduled for Monday.
