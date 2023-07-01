Fourth Fest will continue today and tomorrow, weather permitting, with 90s Dance Night and Praise in the Park.
The event is free to the public to attend. There will be activities for kids, food and beverage trucks, vendors, and live music. The doors open at 3 p.m. and the concerts start at 5 p.m.
Tonight is 90s Dance Night with headliner Vanilla Ice performing at 9 p.m. Opening the show will be DJ Shay at 5:30 p.m. Tag Team will perform beginning at 7 p.m., and C&C Music Factory will go on stage at 7:45 p.m.
Tomorrow is the last night of 4th Fest and is Praise in the Park. Headliner Matthew West will go on stage at 9 p.m. Don Ready will open the show at 5:30 p.m., followed by Ben Fuller at 6:30 p.m., and Anne Wilson at 7:30 p.m.
Seating for the concerts will be available on the lawn, and the city encourages the public to bring blankets and lawn chairs to sit on. Tents, canopies, shade coverings, and outside alcoholic beverages are prohibited during each night of the event.
This year’s layout is similar to past years with the stage on the grass and vendors set up in the parking lot near the lake. Bathrooms and first aid stations will be staggered throughout the park during the event.
There will not be any fireworks during 4th Fest, but the city will have fireworks on the Fourth of July.
The fireworks will follow the Madisonville Miners game against the Muhlenberg County Stallions at Elmer Kelley Stadium, 800 McCoy Ave. The game starts at 5:30 p.m. and is free for the public to attend.
The weather will determine what events do and do not take place this weekend. To keep up to date on 4th Fest events, follow the City of Madisonville on Facebook.
