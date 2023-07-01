Fourth Fest will continue today and tomorrow, weather permitting, with 90s Dance Night and Praise in the Park.

The event is free to the public to attend. There will be activities for kids, food and beverage trucks, vendors, and live music. The doors open at 3 p.m. and the concerts start at 5 p.m.

