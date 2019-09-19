The smell of barbecue is intoxicating and draws people to it like moths to a flame. Once again, Christ the King Catholic School will entice residents with its decades-old tradition, the "Old-Fashioned Barbeque Picnic."
The school will host the 35th annual barbecue from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at 1500 Kingsway Drive in Madisonville. Principal Lesley Mills said the picnic is the largest fundraiser the school puts on each year. Proceeds go to help with the costs of salaries, maintenance and materials for the school and helps to keep tuition low.
"It's a hassle to get it set up, but the day is enjoyable," said Mills. "Seeing all of the people that come out and join us is great, and it's supposed to be perfect weather."
One of the draws for the picnic is that it is as much of a homecoming for past parishioners as it is a significant community event, she said.
"It's a huge homecoming for a lot of past parish people, but I've been to the hospital and the fire department today, and everybody is excited about the barbecue this weekend."
There will be plenty of food to dine on during the event, with the showcase being all-you-can-eat barbecue.
"A thousand pounds of Boston butts, 800 pounds of mutton and 400 chickens," said Mills.
They will also have event favorite burgoo, which the school's office manager Erin Clark said is like a hearty beef stew.
The picnic is a time-cherished community event, said Clark.
"I think it's been such a tradition in the community," she said. "It just has that hometown tradition that you come
See piCnic/Page A3
to Christ the King for the barbecue picnic in September."
This year's picnic will host a new attraction -- a petting zoo. There will also be a dino land blow-up area and a palm tree slide for toddlers, as well as a 55-foot obstacle course and slide for the older kids. The picnic will also have several bouncy house attractions, putt-putt golf, a duck pond, ring toss and more.
Each year the school hosts its featured events -- a basket raffle and cake wheel. This year's baskets feature gift cards from local business as well as a Yeti cooler, said Mills. Each raffle ticket is $1 per entry.
"We also have a raffle for hourly drawings," she said. "At 5 p.m. it's $100, at 6 p.m. it's $200, at 7 p.m. it's $300 and then at 8 p.m. it's $1,000."
The barbecue cost $12 for adults, $8 for children ages 3 to 12 and free for children 2 and under. The event begins at 4 p.m. and will feature all types of family activities. Live bands will start playing at 5 p.m., said Mills.
"I had just been hired (in 2018) when I came in the Friday to set up, and I signed my contract that day, and the next day was the big mixer," she said. "This year, I'm hoping to relax a little bit, actually walk around and talk to people and have a fun time."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.