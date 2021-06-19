The Hanson City Council unanimously approved the second reading of the $1.5M 2021-2022 fiscal budget at a special called meeting on Friday.
Hanson Mayor Jim Epley said there were no changes to the budget between the first reading on May 25 and the second reading.
“Everything is the same,” he said.
Three City Commissioners were present for the second reading, while Brandon Marsh was absent due to COVID-19 quarantine.
Epley said the budget is about a $64,000 increase from the current $1.4 million budget with the increase in revenue coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The plan is to use the money to update water and sewer systems in the subdivision behind Walmart, where 12 lots are being developed, he said. Plans are also in place to upgrade the waterline where the new Hanson Elementary School will be, so the school will have constant access to water.
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures website, the money can help governments cover increased expenditures, replenish lost revenue and mitigate economic harm from COVID-19. State and local governments have until Dec. 31, 2024 to use the money.
Epley said the funds are distributed in two installments, with 50% delivered on June 10 and the other 50% delivered a year later.
ARP money can be used to address economic effects from COVID-19 through aid to households, small businesses, nonprofits and industries like tourism and hospitality, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures website. Cities can make investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Governments cannot use the funds for pensions or offset revenue resulting from tax cuts enacted since March 3, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures website.
The next Hanson City Commissioners meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29 at Hanson City Hall.
