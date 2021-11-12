The Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club is decking the halls this year with their Holiday Lights Tour and Christmas Parade.
Kiwanis President Stephanie Townsell said the club is excited to have the parade back after not having it last year due to COVID-19, and they are excited to bring the lights tour back again this year.
“Since there are still limited activities at this time, it will be another great opportunity for families to get out together,” she said. “We hope to have a good response.”
The parade will be at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, with the rain date on Saturday, Dec. 11, and the lights tour will be from Saturday, Dec. 4 until the lights come down.
She said the club has done the parade for so many years, and the committee is well versed in the process, so the parade should go smoothly.
“We have done it for so many years now. We have a great committee,” said Townsell.
As for the Holiday Lights Tour, because it was such a hit last year, the club has created a committee to help run that too.
“Our club is very generous with their time, so it won’t be too much extra work for us,” said Townsell.
The parade and lights tour has not changed much this year.
The only change to the tour is that homeowners will be able to upload their own photos of their decorated property to the interactive map, she said. The map will be coming back, so people can find all the participating residences and businesses in the lights tour.
Townsell said another change this year is that the voting for the lights tour will only allow one vote per email.
Voting for the Holiday Lights Tour will be from Dec. 4 to Dec. 19, she said. The winners of each category will be announced the week before Christmas.
The last day to enter the parade or the light tour will be Wednesday, Dec. 1, she said.
“We do have some preparation, so we do need a few days to get that stuff to the participants,” said Townsell.
There are online entry forms and paper entry forms available all over the community for people to fill out to join, she said.
“The electronic entry is a great way to manage that information and get those entries. Since some people are not comfortable with that contact, it gives them an option to enter without having to fill out that paper form and turn it in,” said Townsell.
The entry fees for the parade and lights tour are different from each other. For the parade, the fee for decorated vehicles is $30, the fee for non-profit organizations is $20, and the fee for businesses is $40. For the lights tour, the fee for residents is $25, the fee for businesses is $30 and the fee for non-profit organizations or clubs is $20.
Townsell said an overall winner, with a first runner-up and a second runner-up, will be announced for both the parade and lights tour. There will also be a first, second, and third-place winner in each of the three categories.
She encourages everyone who wants to participate in either the parade or lights tour to go ahead and sign up.
For more information, call 270-836-8737, email madisonvillenoonkiwanis@gmail.com, or visit madisonvillenoonkiwanis.com.
