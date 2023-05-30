The Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club’s 23rd Annual Take A Kid Fishing Day is set for this weekend at the Madisonville City Park, promising a fun filled chance for area children to take part in a free fishing tournament.
Kiwanis Club committee chair Stephanie Townsell said they have had a wonderful turnout the past several years.
“Last year, I think was our record turnout with 98 children there and their parents,” she said. “We want to encourage taking advantage of our local parks, getting out and taking that quiet time away from electronics, and being with your family.”
Townsell said fishing is a great time for families to talk to one another and be present.
“Each year, we have parents and families come back,” she said. “They have brought their children here year after year, and we get to watch them grow up. Sometimes, we have families where they were brought as children themselves, and now they are bringing their children.”
The tournament is open to children from ages three through fifteen, with first, second, and third-place winner in each age category for the heaviest fish with an overall largest fish winner. The age categories are 3-6, 7-9, 10-12 and 13-15.
The overall largest fish winner will receive a $50 Walmart card. The first place winner in each division will get a $25 Walmart card, while the second and third place finishers will get a ribbon.
Participants can register at the city park between 10-100 a.m. on the day of the event, although the club asks that any child interested be pre-registered to make the event day smoother. Townsell said parents can pre-register their child online or by paper form and sending that form by mail to the club’s mailing address. The forms can also be dropped off at the sporting goods department inside Wal-Mart.
A free lunch will provided to all the participants and their families by Silver Star Burgers. The first 100 children will get a goody bag full of donated items from sponsors.
The tournament will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, follow Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club on Facebook or the 23rd Annual Kiwanis Take A Kid Fishing Day event page.
