New maps redistricting the House and Senate districts in Kentucky are officially in place after the General Assembly voted overwhelming and largely along party lines — 69-23 in the House, 24-10 in the Senate — to override Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of redistricting bills. The vote came in late Thursday night, just a day after Beshear’s veto.
Under the new maps, Hopkins County becomes the 4th District, its own stand-alone district. Currently the county is served by three separate State Representatives, none of which reside in Hopkins County. Gooch serves as the 12th district state representative, which includes all of northern Hopkins County, part of western Daviess County and the entirety of both McLean and Webster counties. Melinda Gibbons Prunty serves the 15th district, which includes Muhlenberg County and the south eastern end of Hopkins County. Representative Myron Dossett serves the 9th district, which covers part of Christian County and south central Hopkins County.
With the maps redrawn, Hopkins County finds itself oddly represented by a representative who currently no longer has a district. Under state law, Representative and Senators legally represent the district number to which they were elected. The 4th District seat is currently held by Lynn Belcher (R) of Marion, whose home district is now actually part of the 12th District, represented by Jim Gooch (R) of Providence.
On the Senate side, Hopkins County would be joined with Henderson, Union and Webster counties, also in the 4th District. Hopkins County is currently part of the 6th District, which is represented by Senator C.B. Embry Jr of Butler County. That district currently includes Butler, Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Ohio counties, but under the new map will be the 5th District, which will be Breckenridge, Butler, Grayson nd Muhlenberg County. The senate seat is currently held by Robby Mills (R) of Henderson, owner of Nu-Look Cleaners.
Following the vote by the General Assembly, the Kentucky Democratic Party and residents of Franklin County filed a lawsuit over the redistricting, challenging the new maps.
