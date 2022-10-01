CASA of Midwest Kentucky is getting ready for its virtual SuperHero Run, which will be going on throughout October.
CASA Executive Director Daphyne Maddox said the run is to raise money for CASA but also to raise awareness about child abuse and how people can get involved.
“This is our third year to do it,” she said. “We started this during COVID, and we decided to keep it virtual because we have so many counties that we represent, and we want everybody to participate.”
Since CASA of Midwest Kentucky covers six counties, they have broken the t-shirt pickup and in-person run, for those who want it, into six different days in October. Hopkins County’s level walk and t-shirt pick-up will be from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Baptist Health Wellness Park.
“We will be doing the walk around the trail,” said Maddox. “There will be CASA volunteers and board members there to talk to people about what CASA is.”
She said they will have a couple of food trucks that day, an ice cream truck and a pretzel truck.
“Maybe people, as they are leaving work, will stop by for a snack and get some information,” said Maddox.
She hopes people will dress up as a superhero for the event.
“We will have a comic book superhero backdrop where people can put on a cap and take their picture to show their support for CASA,” said Maddox.
She also hopes people dress up who are doing the virtual run/walk and send them pictures.
Because CASA is a non-profit, all of the funding comes through grants or money they raise.
“A lot of the grant money funds our operating expenses, but we still have some that we are not able to fund with grant money,” said Maddox. “The money will help us serve more kids.”
Registration for the walk/run is $30 and a t-shirt is included. To sign up for the SuperHero Walk/Run, visit https://runsignup.com/race/ky/madisonvill/casasuperhero5kfunrunwalk.
Maddox said anyone wanting to participate in the walk/run needs to register, so they can know how many are participating and get them a t-shirt. The walk/run does not have to be completed by Oct. 6, the event day, but does need to be completed before the end of October.
For more information on the walk/run, follow CASA of Midwest Kentucky on Facebook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.