Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Logan G. Adams, 22, of Nortonville was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting and public intoxication.
• Jason L. Gossett, 40, of Madisonville was charged Friday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Christopher O. Sloan, 43, of Nortonville was charged Friday with nonpayment of court costs/fines in Henderson County.
• Bryan M. Williams, 28, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with operating on a suspended or revoked license, providing false identification to police and two counts of failure to appear in Hopkins County.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Monday:
• Malik O. Davis, 23, of Dawson Springs was charged Thursday with two counts of nonpayment of court costs/fines in Hopkins County.
• Rachel N. Hemmings, 34, of Steeleville, Illinois was charged Saturday with third-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, public intoxication, third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree bail jumping and three counts of failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Bradley S. Morgan, 24, of Nebo was charged Saturday with second-degree disorderly conduct.
• Wendy A. Winebarger, 43, of Earlington was charged Saturday with third-degree terroristic threatening and public intoxication.
