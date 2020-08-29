Madisonvile Police Department
‘The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
• Erica Skaggs, 32, of Owensboro, was charged Thursday with giving officer false identifying information, second-degree fleeing or evading police and third-degree criminal trespassing. Skaggs also was served a warrant for three counts of failure to appear.
• Adam Burden, 32, of Madisonville, was served Thursday a warrant for failure to appear.
• Jason G. Ellison, 43, of Madisonville, was charged with fugitive from another state.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Thursday:
• Brandi N. Kougher, 36, of Sacramento, was charged Wednesday with second-degree criminal trespassing and shoplifting.
