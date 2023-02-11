There will be two days of bird classes next weekend to kick off the Great Backyard Bird Count, which is held annually, at Mahr Park Arboretum in Madisonville.
According to Erika Wood, the Hopkins County Extension Agent for Horticulture, she will be leading classes on both days.
Saturday, Feb. 18, will be a Bird identification 101 Class with a bird hike to follow.
“This is a beginner’s guide to bird identification and bird species found in Hopkins County,” Wood said. The class starts at 10 a.m.”
Sunday, Feb. 19, will be Attracting Birds to Your Garden Class with a bird hike to follow
“This class, at 2 p.m. teaches you how to attract birds to your garden, what plants to include, shelter and nesting sites, water features, bird boxes, supplemental feed and more.”
According to Wood, these classes are in celebration of the Great Backyard Bird Count which is being held this year from February 17-20,2023.
The Great Backyard Bird Count is a yearly event where people come together to go birding, identify birds, connect to birds, and just overall celebrate birds and raise awareness for them.
Both bird classes are expected to last an hour in length for lecture, and then weather permitting, about an hour bird hike around Mahr Park Arboretum. For the hike, it is encouraged that everyone dresses appropriately for the weather and bring binoculars if possible. Wood will lead the bird hike and point out birds we see and hear along the way.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.