Two young men from Evansville face 11 total charges after leading police on a chase through east Madisonville.
A police report issued Wednesday said the trouble started around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, with a report of shots fired on South Harrig Street between Center and Broadway streets. When officers tried to stop a vehicle about a block away on East Center Street, the driver reportedly tried to escape.
Police say a firearm and ski mask were thrown out of the vehicle during the chase, which wound up on southbound Interstate 69. The suspects were arrested along the highway between East Center and the Earlington exit.
Ahvier Lamb, 19, apparently drove the vehicle. He was held Wednesday on eight counts: six counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, as well as first-degree attempted assault and first-degree fleeing or evading police.
Marquis McRae, 21, is charged with tampering with physical evidence, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and marijuana possession. A separate police report said McRae admitted hiding vaping pods with THC in one of his shoes.
The police report says McRae has "prior felony convictions," while Lamb "has a pending felony case involving a firearm." No other details were released.
Lamb and McRae are held in the Hopkins County Jail on $25,000 cash bond. Their arraignment is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 25.
