The Anne P. Baker Gallery at the Glema Center for the Arts will be exhibiting “Artwork by Ron and Diann Corbin” through Sept. 28.
The exhibit has more than 100 pieces of stained glass and woodwork items created by the couple.
Ron and Diann Corbin are high school sweethearts who have been married for 51 years. Over the years, both have enjoyed creative hobbies, including painting, woodwork, and pottery.
They began their journey with glasswork on their 25th wedding anniversary. Since then, they have expanded their skills in several aspects of glasswork and shared this knowledge by teaching stained glass classes through Community Education for 14 years.
The exhibit includes stained glass panels and lampshades, mantel clocks, and a collection of ornaments and pendants, many of which are available for purchase.
The community is invited to an artists’ reception from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts.
The Anne P. Baker Gallery is located inside the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts on Madisonville Community College’s north campus. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with extended hours on Glema Center event days. Gallery admission is free.
For more information on the exhibit, visit GlemaCenter.org or contact Toby Roberts at 270-821-2787 or Toby.Roberts@kctcs.edu.
