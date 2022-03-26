Hopkins County Cooperative Extension Office agents do more than just 4-H camps and family classes, they also have a horticulture agent who helps with all things plants.
Erika Wood, horticulture agent, said her job covers everything from helping start new gardens to diagnosing what may be wrong with plants to overseeing the Pennyroyal Master Gardener Association volunteer program.
“I can also help with wildlife control if people are having different wildlife issues,” she said.
The main reason people come to her is for help is when starting a garden, whether vegetable or flower garden. When starting a new garden, there are three main areas that need to be addressed soil quality, sunlight exposure, and drainage. When starting a garden for the first time, she recommends testing the soil to see the levels of macronutrients.
“We live here in a part of the state where there is a lot of clay soils, so sometimes the soil quality in our backyards may not be the best,” said Wood.
The soil test can be done through the extension office for just $7 per sample. Wood said she looks at the results of each test and gives recommendations on how much fertilizer would be needed or if Lyme or sulfur is needed. The soil test does not require some expensive equipment, owners can borrow a soil probe from the extension office for free or use a trowel to dig up dirt samples. They recommend going down about three to five inches into the ground for a good sample and to take from a few different places where the garden will be.
Wood said all the soil will be mixed in a plastic bucket, not a metal bucket because it could give off false metal readings in the soil. The extension office has soil bags available that can be filled up to the line and turned in for testing. She said they send the soil samples off to Lexington to be tested.
“That is the main thing is checking your soil quality first to see if you need to make any amendments,” said Wood.
Sunlight is also important when starting a garden for the first time. She said vegetables especially require full sun conditions to grow well.
“They need six hours or more of direct sunlight, so the sun is shining down directly onto the plants,” said Wood. “Typically, we would like it to be more than six hours, but that is the bare minimum.”
The third thing potential gardeners need to look at is drainage and water quality. She said if the ground has poor drainage, then the plants will not fare well because most plants don’t like their roots very wet.
“We’ve gotten quite a bit of rain the last couple of years and that has definitely been a challenge for people because they found that a lot of the water may sit for long periods of time in their yard,” said Wood.
If there is poor drainage, then she recommends using potting containers or building a raised bed to help improve drainage. She said properly watering the plants is also important.
“If your plants look like they are wilting, then that probably means you need to give them a good rain,” said Wood.
What it comes down to when starting a garden is to just be patient.
“A lot of gardening is trial and error, and it is okay to make mistakes,” said Wood.
For more information on the different areas, Horticulture Agent Erika Wood can help, call the Hopkins County Extension Office at 270-821-3650.
