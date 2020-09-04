Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
Emily Leann Locke, 18, of Dawson Springs, was charged Wednesday with speeding, reckless driving, operating vehicle under the influence, failure to produce insurance card and drug possession.
Andrew Tuft, 29, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear, fugitive from another state and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Jimmy Cobb, 33, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with three counts of failure to appear.
Joseph Singleton, 22, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with two counts of failure to appear.
Julie Jennings, 20, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with falsely reporting an incident.
Tammy Oakley, 45, of Hanson, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
Katelyn Carr, 20, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with possession of legend drug and knowingly using an ID card.
