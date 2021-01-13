Bridge repairs have been completed on KY 109 in Dawson Springs allowing the structure to reopen today without lane restrictions.
The project began on July 27 with a 10-foot lane restriction in place for the majority of the project. A temporary signal and message boards were put into place for traffic control while the bridge work was addressed.
Repairs for the Hopkins County bridge included a new composite deck with repairs to the existing end bents and piers. The existing end bents were modified to accommodate the new deck. The substructure was patched and sealed and the approach roadway pavement was replaced. Erosion control was placed along the end bents.
The KY 109 bridge repairs were bundled with two additional bridge projects in McLean (Cypress Creek) and Ohio (Sunnydale Road) counties. Ragle was awarded the $3,831,761 project that includes the three bridges. All three have now been completed.
The repairs are part of the Bridging Kentucky initiative — a program to improve the safety and soundness of the commonwealths bridges by rehabilitating, repairing, or replacing critical bridges throughout the state.
