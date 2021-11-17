While health officials expect COVID-19 numbers to increase during the holidays, they hope the vaccine will curb some positive cases, especially with the vaccine for younger residents now being administered.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said she believes the case numbers will stay fairly stable for the next two to three weeks.
“There is a thought that in the US, the numbers will rise again,” she said.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, said the staff does anticipate some type of increase following holiday gatherings.
“We are hopeful that it will not be anything like what we have recently experienced,” she said.
The Health Department reported 132 new COVID-19 cases on Monday with a total of 208 deaths.
According to the Kentucky COVID-19 website, on Monday, Hopkins County was classified as red with an incidence rate of 40. A red classification means the county has 25 or more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.
On Tuesday, the hospital reported eight people diagnosed with COVID-19, three are vaccinated, and five are unvaccinated. There was one unvaccinated person in the Critical Care Unit.
Quinn said the number of inpatients seems to be remaining steady at around 10 each day with most of them unvaccinated.
“They are much lower than what we experienced during the surge of Delta when we had 40-60 patients in the hospital each day,” she said.
The hospital has experienced multiple surges from other holidays and events, so they feel prepared to handle whatever may come from this holiday season.
“The difference this year is that vaccines are available so we hope that it will be a more joyful and safer experience this year,” said Quinn.
Beach said the Health Department started administering vaccinations to the five to 11-year-old age group on Monday and will be sending out consent forms to parents who want to have their child vaccinated through the school’s RN.
“They will be going out this week in the Hopkins County School system and the Dawson Springs Independent School system,” she said. “If parents are interested in having their child vaccinated at the school by the school RN, they can send that back in.”
Quinn said the hospital has not started administering the pediatric vaccine doses for children five to 11.
“We are still waiting for the Baptist Health system across the state to begin administration of pediatric doses,” she said.
Quinn and Beach hope that parents will get their child vaccinated in time for the holidays, so they can have a safer Christmas Break.
“We continue to urge anyone that is approved for vaccination that has not yet done so, to talk with your pharmacist and physician to make an informed decision that is best for you and your health situation,” said Quinn.
Along with the Health Department, Kroger in Madisonville and Walgreens on North Main are also administering the pediatric vaccine.
To make an appointment at Kroger, visit https://www.kroger.com/rx/covid-vaccine. To make an appointment at Walgreens, visit https://www.walgreens.com/ findcare/vaccination/covid/19/ landing.
To make an appointment with the Health Department to get a COVID-19 vaccine, call 270-821-5242 ext. 229.
