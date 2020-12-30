The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
Misti Martin, 26, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
Billy Wells, 50, of Drakesboro, was charged Tuesday with three counts of failure to appear.
Kenneth Stafford, 39, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and disregarding a stop sign.
Alexandaro Barnes, 45, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with non-payment of court fees.
