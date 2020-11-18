Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
Marietta Dutton, 62, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with public intoxication, possession of synthetic drugs, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of legendary drugs.
Tena Moore, 57, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with fugitive from another state.
Ginger James, 47, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with fugitive from another state.
Jeremy Barber, 38, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.