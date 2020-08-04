During a special meeting held on Monday evening, the Dawson Springs Board of Education voted unanimously to begin the 2020-21 school year on Sept. 1 with all students learning from home via virtual instruction.
The meeting and subsequent vote were called by Superintendent Leonard Whalen upon last week’s recommendation of the Back-to-School Task Force, which was comprised of over 30 district and community representatives due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Our staff is reporting here in about a week and a half, on August 13,” said Whalen. “We really felt like we needed to get some focus in one way or another, so when they arrived, we would have a clear path about what we were going to be doing.”
“There is no good answer here,” continued Whalen. “We are kind of the first district in Western Kentucky to go this direction, but I anticipate as we get closer to school starting that we may see a lot of other districts really consider this just for safety reasons.”
When Whalen’s announcement of the special-called meeting was shared on Twitter last Thursday, many families also used social media to voice concerns about virtual instruction. The superintendent addressed several of those anxieties during the meeting held on the Zoom platform which was published to the district’s Facebook page, as well as in an interview conducted earlier in the day.
“We’re working on a plan for our total start up and also to distribute Chromebooks,” said Whalen, as many households aren’t equipped with the devices necessary to be successful with remote learning, especially those with multiple children. “We’ll have that out a few weeks before school starts so we can get folks in to get the materials they need — Chromebooks, textbooks, a syllabus for some classes, logon information.”
Virtual learning also calls for an Internet connection.
“We are still moving forward with having WiFi availability in some campus parking lots,” said Whalen.
Sept. 10 is the projected launch date for that service.
In regards to what a daily schedule may look like at both the elementary and secondary levels, “all students will have various times from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily that they will be expected to be online and doing work and/or interacting virtually with their teacher and possibly classmates,” said Whalen. “Parents and students should be planning for schoolwork throughout the day at various times as shared by their teachers.”
Neighboring school districts have been researching child care availability when weighing their options concerning hybrid or virtual models, and while 80% of respondents in a survey conducted last month by the Dawson Springs Independent School district stated that child care would not be an issue given the virtual model, there is still that 20% that worries the district’s leader.
“Mr. (Jonathon) Storms in our FRYSC office has some references that may be able to help,” said Whalen. Storms can be contacted by calling the district’s Family Resource Youth Services Center.
Even with remote learning, the district is charged with providing special education and speech services.
“Every situation and child are different and we want to work on individualized plans following the Kentucky Department of Education’s guidance,” said Kristin Merrill, Districtwide Program Coordinator. “The main thing is to contact me with questions and concerns.” Merrill can be reached at her office at the elementary school.
“We’re here,” said Whalen.
