The Madisonville Police Department and Madisonville Fire Department responded to a wreck Thursday afternoon after a 2006 Toyota Tundra driven by Barry Smith, 69, of Madisonville crashed into the Owensboro Federal Credit Union at 1412 Chelsa Drive. The wreck happened around 2:30 p.m. after Smith had a “medical emergency” and accelerated into the exterior of the building, according to a police report. Smith was later transported to Baptist Health Madisonville for treatment. No one inside the bank was injured, according to police.

 Submitted photo

