The old saying says that a picture is worth a thousand words, and if that is true, a special event that will be hosted by the Historical Society of Hopkins County next week will certainly prove to be worthy of a lot of talk.
The Historical Society is hosting Richard Kolode, who along with society vice president Randy Teague, will present a “Pictorial Historical Tour of Madisonville” to all of those in attendance.
